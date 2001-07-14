Five9 Recognized as a Certified Transparent Company™

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Certified Transparent Company™ by Transparency Technologies LLC (Transparency®). Transparency® provides research, indexes, and certification programs to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency – a continuum of corporate trust, alignment, simplicity, honesty, openness, and clarity.

After a thorough, independent analysis, Transparency® awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, as measured by six Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Transparency Standards®, Terms, Total Accountability, Transparent Cost™, Truth, and Trust. The KPIs are derived from publicly available information, including corporate reputation rankings, terms and conditions agreements, and organizational guidelines and values. This helps ensure the objectivity of the data collected.

“Certified Transparent Companies like Five9 meet the highest standards of trust and accountability,” said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency®. “These organizations have superior cultures and greater innovation, and they create impact that results in higher level growth and industry transformation. We are proud to recognize Five9 for embracing transparency and demonstrating its dedication to reliability, security, and customer success.”

Transparency® also named Five9 to its most recent Transparency 100 Index™, which quantifies the level of transparency in every single publicly traded company globally and identifies the top 100.

With thousands of successful customer implementations, including migrations from premises environments to the cloud and net new cloud deployments, Five9 has built a reputation for providing superior professional services and customer service in the cloud contact center industry. The company received the highest overall vendor satisfaction score from customers surveyed as part of the DMG+Consulting+2021%2F2022+Cloud-Based+Contact+Center+Infrastructure+Product+and+Market+Report, earning 33 perfect scores out of a possible 34. Additionally, Five9 Professional Services and Customer Support teams consistently achieve average Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of +85.

“We pride ourselves on making CX work for our customers so they can grow their businesses, and we believe trust is the foundation for every successful relationship,” said Andy Dignan, Executive Vice President of Service Delivery & AI Solutions, Five9. “We are honored to be recognized by Transparency® for this commitment, and for our mission to be the most transparent, reliable, secure, and scalable cloud contact center solution in the industry.”

To read more about Five9 transparency standards and certification, visit our Five9+Trust+site.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

