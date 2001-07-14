Weave Named to 2022 Shatter List for Helping Break Technology's Glass Ceiling

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement software platform for small business, has been named to the 2022 Shatter List by The Women Tech Council as a company helping to break technology’s glass ceiling. This is the first year that the company has earned a spot on the Women Tech Council’s list of technology companies with active programs that are leading and accelerating progress towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in the industry.

The Women Tech Council, a national organization focused on creating career growth and progress for women in the technology sector, carefully analyzes hundreds of data points on companies throughout the tech industry — and places Weave among the top companies making a real impact towards creating more gender inclusive cultures that help advance women in tech.

“We are deeply honored to be included on the Shatter List,” said Roy Banks, CEO at Weave. “We’re committed to fostering a People First culture at Weave. That means hiring the best talent to grow our company, embracing diversity at all levels of our organization, and creating a workplace that is supportive, welcoming, and inclusive.”

Here are just a few ways Weave is working to shatter the glass ceiling:

Parental benefits -Up to 14 weeks of paid leave for new parents, and a $2,400 baby bonus to help with the new expenses of parenthood like diapers and house cleanings

-Up to 14 weeks of paid leave for new parents, and a $2,400 baby bonus to help with the new expenses of parenthood like diapers and house cleanings Career growth and training - Weave’s largest People Resource Group, Women @ Weave, provides ongoing trainings & programs to support female employees

- Weave’s largest People Resource Group, Women @ Weave, provides ongoing trainings & programs to support female employees Work-from-home options - Employees enjoy the benefit of flexibility and are properly supported to work from home as it fits their family’s needs.

- Employees enjoy the benefit of flexibility and are properly supported to work from home as it fits their family’s needs. On-site facilities – A nursing room on every floor, along with period products in every women’s restroom and 6 maternity parking spots are intentional ways we make the workplace more comfortable and inclusive for female employees.

– A nursing room on every floor, along with period products in every women’s restroom and 6 maternity parking spots are intentional ways we make the workplace more comfortable and inclusive for female employees. Lifestyle benefits - Free access to on-site gym and salon services so you don’t have to spend time out of the office on services that take you away from home.

The Shatter List is compiled by scoring companies on four factors: executive engagement, company programming, community investment, and a women’s or D&I group.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business.

