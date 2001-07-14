Arculus Chief Innovation Officer to Speak at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami

CompoSecure%2C+Inc. (“CompoSecure”) (NASDAQ: CMPO), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced Adam Lowe, Chief Innovation Officer of Arculus%26trade%3B, will speak at Bitcoin+2022 in Miami, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin events. Lowe will talk about the importance of cryptocurrency security during the “Hardware Wallets: Secure Bitcoin Storage” panel on the Genesis Stage on April 8 at 11 AM ET.

Arculus, a next-generation crypto security solution, recently announced its partnership with Bitcoin 2022 to provide the first 25,000 conference attendees a limited-edition, custom-designed Arculus Key™ Card. There is a unique custom-design Bitcoin 2022 Arculus Key Card for Whale Pass attendees (VIPs with added benefits at the conference) distinct from General Admission attendees.

“Cryptocurrency is headed toward a true crossing-the-chasm moment, moving from early adopters to early majority,” said Lowe. “The panel is expected to address the enablement platforms that will help us get there, delivering the mobility, ease of use and security needed to make cryptocurrency more viable for more consumers.”

The Arculus Key™ Card and Arculus Wallet™ App work together with a best-in-class, 3-factor authentication security solution to make it simple, safe and secure to store, buy, swap, send and receive cryptocurrency and other digital assets. This solution provides intuitive controls and a familiar payment card form factor to manage multiple cryptocurrency wallets in one easy-to-use solution.

About CompoSecure and Arculus

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. Arculus™ was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to store, buy, swap, send and receive cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus™ solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect the Company’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely impacted by other economic conditions (including the rapidly evolving conflict between Russian and the Ukraine), business, and/or competitive factors; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties included under “Risk Factors” in other Company filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005341/en/