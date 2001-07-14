Nitro Sign Positioned as a Leader In 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for eSignatures

eSignature solutions have become a necessity for supporting business functions because of the increased need for data security, enhanced business process efficiencies, and the wide-scale adoption of hybrid work models due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Nitro Software Limited ( ASX:NTO, Financial) (‘Nitro’ or the ‘Company’), the global leader in document productivity software, was named one of the three top vendors in the 2022 GigaOm Radar report for eSignature solutions.

The GigaOm Radar report is a forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution.

Nitro Sign was named a Leader in the very first year of evaluation

Nitro was recognized as a fast mover balancing innovation with development of robust platform functionality to enable document productivity and workflow

Nitro was also recognized for specialization in regional compliance standards, best-in-class security provisions, and native support for advanced and qualified electronic signatures.

In its very first year of evaluating 14 vendors on key criteria such as advanced digital signature, data fields, templates, analytics, business customization, and evaluation metrics such as flexibility, scalability, ease of use, security and compliance, Nitro Sign was ranked as a Leader alongside industry stalwarts Adobe and DocuSign.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in GigaOm Radar report for eSignature solutions. This is a testament to the success achieved by our customers and partners, and a validation of our continued efforts to make our solution more robust so that it meets and exceeds the realities of today’s workplace," said Nitro Chief Product Officer, Sam Thorpe.

“Over the past year we have invested heavily in accelerating our product roadmap and delivering additional value to our current and future customers. The Connective acquisition added best-in-class functionality to our existing platform capabilities with a global high-trust eSignature solution, alongside specialized offerings in identity services, document generation and workflow automation. As the digitization of workflows continues to be accelerated with the adoption of hybrid and remote work models, IT leaders are realizing that increased efficiency, trust, and regulatory compliance are vital to their business success more than ever before. That means the future of eSigning needs to be built around flexible, powerful, and secure document workflow solutions. We believe that this focus will continue to position us as a leader in eSigning solutions.”

According to GigaOm: “The GigaOm Radar weighs each vendor’s execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate to plot solutions along two axes, each set as opposing pairs. On the Y axis, Maturity recognizes solution stability, strength of ecosystem, and a conservative stance, while Innovation highlights technical innovation and a more aggressive approach. On the X axis, Feature Play connotes a narrow focus on niche or cutting-edge functionality, while Platform Play displays a broader platform focus and commitment to a comprehensive feature set. The closer to center a solution sits, the better its execution and value, with top performers occupying the inner Leaders circle. Nitro Sign has emerged as a Leader with its acquisition of Connective, providing a platform suite with aggressive pricing and best-in-class functionality.”1

To read more about Nitro’s position and to learn more about the eSignatures category as a whole, a complimentary copy of the GigaOm Radar report for eSignatures solutions is available for download+here.

About GigaOm and Radar report

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm Radar report is a forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution. The Radar report includes a breakdown of each vendor’s offering in the sector.

About Nitro

Nitro is a global document productivity SaaS company accelerating digital transformation in a world that demands the ability to work from anywhere, anytime, on any device. As a global player in the eSign and workflow productivity market, Nitro enables organizations to drive better business outcomes through 100% digital document processes and fast, efficient workflows. The Nitro Productivity Platform offers comprehensive SaaS business solutions, including highly secure eSigning and e-ID, powerful PDF productivity and industry-leading analytics, all supported by a superior customer success team. Nitro has over 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ Business Customers2 in 157 countries, including over 67% of the Fortune 500 and three of the Fortune 10. Nitro is headquartered in San Francisco with nine global hubs.

For more information on Nitro, please visit:

Website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gonitro.com%2F+%0A

Investors: https%3A%2F%2Fir.gonitro.com%2FInvestor-Centre%2F

1 2022 "GigaOm Radar for E-Signature Solutions", Bill Witter, March 25, 2022

2 A Business Customer is a PDF Pro customer with 10 or more licenced users, or an eSign customer

