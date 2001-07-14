AppLovin Integrates with The Trade Desk to Provide Unmatched Access to the Largest Mobile In-app Ad Exchange

AppLovin Corporation (Nasdaq: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing software company, today announced its partnership with global advertising technology leader The+Trade+Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), bringing agencies and advertisers access to AppLovin+Exchange (ALX) – the leading in-app RTB exchange – with the addition of ALX as a supply source to The Trade Desk’s platform.

With this partnership, AppLovin also announced that it will be the first mobile in-app exchange to help enable Unified ID 2.0 signals for participating mobile publishers. Integrating ALX with The Trade Desk underscores AppLovin’s prioritization of identity solutions to support and enable scale to enhance targeting capabilities for advertisers across its 140,000 mobile apps on over 1.8 billion mobile devices globally.

“With the majority of programmatic bid requests taking place on mobile today, agencies and advertisers have a massive opportunity to tap into this growing market and reach their audiences on mobile,” said Meagan Martino, Head of Demand, EMEA and Americas at AppLovin. “Bringing ALX to The Trade Desk’s buyers and supporting the work going into Unified ID 2.0 is a natural next step towards our goal at AppLovin to operate the most robust in-app advertising platform in the market.”

The Trade Desk’s access to ALX will give agencies and advertisers a cost and scale advantage through direct access to all app publisher advertising inventory. The partnership also allows advertisers and agencies to seamlessly target and buy this supply by adding ALX to campaigns within The Trade Desk.

“AppLovin represents some of mobile gaming’s most valuable inventory, making them an exciting new partner for our clients,” said Michelle Hulst, Chief Data Officer, The Trade Desk. “Our clients will be able to buy AppLovin’s inventory through Unified ID 2.0, leveraging their first-party data to maximize their advertising campaigns. We welcome AppLovin to the growing stable of partners who see the benefits that Unified ID 2.0 brings to the media ecosystem.”

Additionally, AppLovin has been focused on releasing new features and integrating other leading partners at a fast pace, including the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) for the Open+Measurement+SDK initiative (OM SDK) and HUMAN Security, Inc. for traffic quality protection on ALX.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “can,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “going to,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, impact and expectations regarding our partnership with The Trade Desk. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to effectively onboard The Trade Desk to ALX, our inability to adapt to emerging technologies and business models, and our inability to realize the benefits from the partnership with The Trade Desk and its customers. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

