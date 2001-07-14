E2open Upsizes Existing Credit Agreement by $190 Million

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced it has amended and upsized its existing credit facility with an incremental term loan provided by Golub Capital.

The use of the proceeds from the upsizing will be used to finance the first purchase price payment for Logistyx Technologies and provides E2open the flexibility to settle the remaining two purchase price payments with all cash. Any excess cash from this upsized agreement in conjunction with the balance sheet cash and cash flow from operations will then be deployed for share repurchases or other general corporate purposes.

“We are excited to secure permanent financing for the recently announced acquisition of Logistyx Technologies at the same rate as our existing credit facility in the current credit environment,” said Jarett Janik, chief financial officer at E2open.

Under the terms of the upsized agreement, E2open’s total credit facility will include $1.1 billion in term loan and $155 million in revolving credit facility (which is expected to be undrawn following the transaction). The term loan facility bears interest at LIBOR rate plus 3.50% and matures in February 2028.

