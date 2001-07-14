First Trust Announces Name Change for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that as of Friday, April 8, 2022, First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (Nasdaq: FCEF) will change its name to “First Trust Income Opportunities ETF” (the “Fund”). The Fund will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FCEF” and its CUSIP will not change.

This corresponds with the removal of the Fund’s non-fundamental investment policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in a portfolio of closed-end investment companies that are listed and traded in the United States on registered exchanges. The Fund still intends to invest in closed-end funds; however, the Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds to pursue its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective to seek to provide current income with a secondary emphasis on total return and other fundamental policies have not changed.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $210 billion as of February 28, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

