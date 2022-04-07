Remark Holdings Launches VegasVerz, an Augmented and Virtual Reality App Powered by Remark AI in Conjunction with Upcoming BTS Las Vegas Concerts April 8-9, 2022 and April 15-16, 2022

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, announced today that it is launching VegasVerz, an Augmented and Reality App Powered by Remark AI in conjunction with the upcoming BTS Shows in Las Vegas April 8-9, 2022 and April 15-16, 2022. VegasVerz will deliver the complete Las Vegas BTS Fan Experience, incorporating augmented and virtual reality to create an enjoyable and discoverable adventure that allows fans to collect unique items including NFTs, while participating in special one-of-a-kind experiences in Las Vegas.

Anchored by MGM Resorts International's properties, which will serve as headquarters for the BTS Fan Army, the VegasVerz App allows fans to explore the world of BTS and collect unique virtual treasures that can be redeemed for discounts and opportunities, by exploring Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, and The Mirage, which have all been enhanced by augmented reality.

The VegasVerz App will be downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play store starting Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Shing Tao, Chairman and CEO of Remark Holdings, said, "Remark AI is proud to bring our augmented and virtual reality expertise to a global audience anchored by the BTS Army and MGM Resorts. We first showcased our technology at the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022 and in partnership with Infinite Prospects Entertainment will continue our footprint into building augmented and virtual experiences for iconic events around the world. This is only the first few steps in showcasing how we continue to leverage our AI platform."

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK ) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website ( www.remarkholdings.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+86) 13702108000

(+65) 8715-8007

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-launches-vegasverz-an-augmented-and-virtual-reality-app-powered-by-remark-ai-in-conjunction-with-upcoming-bts-las-vegas-concerts-april-8-9-2022-and-april-15-16-2022-301519870.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.