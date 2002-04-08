Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Telos Corporation (TLS) Investors

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired Telos Corporation (“Telos” or the “Company”) ( TLS) securities between November 19, 2020 and November 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 8, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Telos is a company that focuses on cyber, cloud, and enterprise security technology and products.

In July 2020, the Company announced a lucrative ten-year contract to provide services to the Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”) and TSA PreCheck® that would commence in 2021. A few months later, Telos announced another significant ten-year contract to provide services to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (“CMS”) that also would commence in 2021. On the heels of securing these two contracts that would generate a substantial portion of the Company’s future revenue, Telos held its initial public offering (“IPO”) on November 19, 2020. Through the IPO, Telos sold 14.9 million shares at $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of $254.4 million.

On November 15, 2021, Telos announced that it was not expecting the TSA PreCheck contract “to deliver meaningful sales this year.” The Company also disclosed that it was not including revenue from the CMS contract in the Company’s 2022 outlook. On this news, the price of Telos stock declined by $6.84 per share, or approximately 28.1%, from $24.38 per share to close at $17.54 per share on November 15, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges during the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company’s future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company’s 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact “conservative.”.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Telos securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected] , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.