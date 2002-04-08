CDK Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of CDK Global to Brookfield Business Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of CDK Global, Inc. (ticker: CDK) (“CDK”) acted in the best interests of CDK shareholders in approving the sale of CDK to Brookfield Business Partners (“Brookfield”) for $54.87 per share in cash in a tender offer.



Why is there an investigation?

On April 7, 2022, CDK announced an agreement for Brookfield to purchase all of the outstanding shares of CDK for $54.87 per share in cash in a tender offer. The agreement has been approved by the CDK board.

Our investigation concerns whether CDK’s board acted in the best interests of CDK shareholders in approving the sale to Brookfield, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates CDK shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street CDK price targets in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, CDK has an average target price of $56.83 per share, and a high target price of $65.00 per share, both of which are above the price that Brookfield has agreed to pay.

