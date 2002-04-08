TUFN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Tufin Software Technologies to Turn/River Capital

MONSEY, N.Y., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Tufin Software Technologies (ticker: TUFN) (“Tufin”) acted in the best interests of Tufin shareholders in approving the sale of Tufin to Turn/River Capital (“TRC”) for $13.00 per share in cash.



If you remain a Tufin shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/tufin-software-technologies/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at [email protected].

Why is there an investigation?

On April 6, 2022, Tufin announced an agreement for TRC to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Tufin for $13.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Tufin board.

Our investigation concerns whether Tufin’s board acted in the best interests of Tufin shareholders in approving the sale to TRC, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Tufin shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

[email protected]

www.wohlfruchter.com