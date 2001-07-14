Crane Co. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its first quarter 2022 earnings release:

April 25, 2022 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com. Teleconference: April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website. Web Replay: Will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers across end markets including aerospace, defense, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. On May 24, 2021, Crane announced that it had signed an agreement to divest its Engineered Materials segment subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. On March 17, 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint to enjoin that sale transaction. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:CR, Financial). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

