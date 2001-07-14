FB Financial Corporation Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call

FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) ( NYSE:FBK, Financial) announced today that it will release its 2022 first quarter results of operations on Monday, April 18, 2022, after the close of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to discuss its first quarter results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 7317111. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through April 26, 2022, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering confirmation code 2649204.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at FBK+1Q22+Webcast. An online replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $12.6 billion in total assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005186/en/