Moore Kuehn Encourages MN, TVTY, RVAC, and TUFN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Manning & Napier, Inc. (: MN)

Manning & Napier has agreed to merge with Callodine Group. Under the proposed transaction, Manning & Napier shareholders will receive $12.85 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Manning & Napier’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Tivity Health ( TVTY)

Tivity Health has agreed to be acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Tivity Health shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Tivity Health’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. ( RVAC)

Riverview has agreed to merge with Westrock Coffee. Under the proposed transaction, Riverview shareholders will own only 21% of the combined company.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (: TUFN)

Tufin has agreed to merge with Turn/River Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Tufin shareholders receive $13.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Tufin’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245