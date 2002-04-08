PJET Expands EV Pilot With ALYI Into $52 Billion E-Bike Market

Dallas, Texas, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

PJET plans to publish a shareholder update in conjunction with the upcoming 2021 annual report. The company filed an extension last week and intends to file the annual report next week within the extension period.

The update will include details on PJET’s expanding partnership with ALYI in addition to covering the company’s planned launch its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) later this month.

PJET management explains its SHBO APP as the VRBO or Airbnb for student housing. Management plans to evolve the relationship with the students into a lifelong relationship that extends beyond graduation providing a more socially conscious Amazon alternative.

Overall, the update will serve as a progress report and update to the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP).

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com