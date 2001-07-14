Blue Bird CEO to Host Press Conference at 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, today announced that it will host a press conference at the 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation %28ACT%29+Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. ACT Expo will take place from May 9-12, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California.

Blue Bird will feature its latest low- and zero-emission vehicle technologies at the show. The company remains the proven clean transportation leader with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses in operation today.

“I am thrilled to debut Blue Bird’s all-new, zero-emission transportation solution at ACT Expo, a premier industry event,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO, Blue Bird Corporation. “Over the past 95 years, Blue Bird has perfected its core capabilities of designing, engineering and manufacturing school buses. Applying our world-class chassis-building expertise, we will expand our product range to the commercial vehicle market and unveil a flexible, electric class 6 vehicle platform. Blue Bird is turning the vision of clean and sustainable transportation into reality.”

Stevenson will host a press conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 1:25pm to 1:45pm (PDT) at the Blue Bird exhibit (Booth 1417) in the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach, CA 90802.

To learn more about the event or to register for Blue Bird’s press conference, please contact Lawren Markle, ACT Expo Media Relations Manager, via email at [email protected].

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird's line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.

