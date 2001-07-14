Intel Announces 2022 EPIC Supplier Program Award Recipients

Today, Intel announced the recipients of the 2022 Intel EPIC Supplier Program awards, which recognizes supplier partners that exemplify Intel’s standard of excellence. Intel is committed to expanding global supply capacity, delivering leadership products and enabling Intel Foundry Services. Supplier partners are critical to enabling Intel’s technology roadmap and enhancing supply chain resilience for its customers. These award-winning suppliers are trusted partners that exemplify world-class commitment to continuous improvement and performance excellence.

“The 2022 Intel EPIC program award recipients are truly an exceptional group of companies, pursuing the highest standards of excellence, aligned to Intel values. The award-winning companies have made significant contributions to Intel and the industry in very challenging times,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president and chief global operations officer at Intel. “Their long-standing commitment to quality, diversity and inclusion, continuous innovation, and collaboration toward operational excellence results makes them world-class partners.”

CEO Pat Gelsinger said: “Our supplier partnerships are paramount to our ability to advance progress toward meeting the world’s insatiable appetite for semiconductors. With their continued partnership, pursuit of continuous improvement, flawless execution and intrepid innovation, we continue to execute on our IDM 2.0 strategy at a torrid pace. Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Intel’s EPIC Supplier Program.”

Intel founded its recognition program in 1987 to establish an objective system for measuring and improving quality, innovation and performance. Previously named the Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Program, Intel renamed the program in 2021 to expand the award criteria and recognize companies for “EPIC” performance: excellence, partnership, inclusion and continuous improvement.

The Intel EPIC Supplier Program has three award levels: The “Outstanding Supplier Award” recognizes the highest performance across all measures, the “Distinguished Supplier Award” recognizes companies where performance consistently exceeds expectations, and the “Valued Supplier Award” recognizes companies that are steadily improving across all program criteria and exceeding expectations in at least one critical area.

Outstanding Supplier Award Recipients:

Applied Materials, Inc. - with Supplier Diversity Distinction

Lam Research Corporation. - with Supplier Diversity Distinction

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Senju Metal Industry Co., Ltd.

The PEER Group Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Distinguished Supplier Award Recipients:

ASML

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Brewer Science, Inc.

Capgemini

Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH

Daewon Semiconductor Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd.

DISCO Corp.

FormFactor, Inc.

GF Piping Systems

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Kokusai Electric Corp. - with Safety Distinction

Lasertec Corp.

Moses Lake Industries (TAMA Chemicals)

Murata

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

NAMICS Corporation

Powertech Technology Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Technoprobe S.P.A.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Quartz, Inc.

Tosoh SMD, Inc.

Valex

Veolia ES Technical Solutions, L.L.C.

Wipro Limited

Valued Supplier Award Recipients:

AGC Inc. - for Availability

ASM International N.V. - for Technology

Compass Group, NAD - for Supplier Diversity

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials - for Sustainability

GIGAPHOTON, Inc. - for Technology

HCL Technologies Ltd. - for Cost

JLL - for Supplier Diversity

Nikon Corporation - for Cost

PSK Inc. - for Quality

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. - for Availability

Siltronic AG - for Sustainability

Skanska USA Building Inc. - for Supplier Diversity

