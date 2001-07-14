Breezeline Offers High Speed Connectivity at No Cost for Eligible Households Through the Affordable Connectivity Program

Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., has introduced a new “Internet Assist Plus” package with download speeds up to 100 Mbps for customers who are eligible to receive broadband connectivity at discounted prices through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable+Connectivity+Program (ACP).

Under the program, Breezeline provides eligible households a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) so that they can stay connected to daily essentials such as telehealth, distance learning, and work from home.

The new 100 Mbps “Internet Assist Plus” service, normally $29.99 per month, is available at no cost for qualifying households after the $30/month ACP credit. The Internet Assist Plus package also includes one free modem. Customers may choose a higher internet speed under the program and apply the $30 credit.

All customers that meet financial eligibility requirements may choose the Breezeline internet package that best fits their household needs. Breezeline will apply the Affordable Connectivity Program discount as a monthly credit against the cost of the broadband service.

“We are pleased to offer this new high speed Internet Assist Plus option for eligible households,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline. “We have supported ACP and its predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, since its inception so that households facing financial hardships have access to high performance internet with no data caps.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program is the third major initiative undertaken by the FCC in partnership with U.S. internet service providers to help households since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In spring 2020, Breezeline supported customers through the “Keep Americans Connected” program, launching an affordable “Internet Assist” internet package, temporarily suspending disconnects, waiving late fees, and making its WiFi hotspots available to the public. In May 2021, Breezeline provided discounted service to customers financially struggling during the pandemic through the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Breezeline continues to support connectivity initiatives through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment is now open. Households may apply and determine their eligibility for the program by visiting acpbenefit.org. Once household eligibility has been approved, households may enroll in the program at breezeline.com%2Facp.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

ABOUT THE AFFORDABLE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households with a discount on broadband service and connected devices. The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one discount per serviceable household. Eligibility is determined through the National Lifeline Accountability Database, which can be accessed at acpbenefit.org. Other terms, conditions or restrictions may apply. For additional information, see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fcc.gov%2Faffordable-connectivity-program.

