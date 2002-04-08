Verizon Frontline, N.C. first responders partner on search and rescue exercise

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Response Team recently participated in a three-day search and rescue training exercise held in Richmond County, N.C., alongside first responders from North Carolina’s Emergency Management Department (NCEMD), Richmond County Emergency Services and several other public safety organizations from across North Carolina.



The exercise, designed to help participants enhance their capabilities, involved operations ranging from swift water rescue to urban search and rescue and featured K-9 teams, drone pilots, and underwater search teams.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team, invited to participate by the NCEMD, deployed a variety of Verizon Frontline solutions to provide wireless connectivity to the exercise’s command staff as well as mission-critical communications capabilities to the more than 200 participants at the exercise’s main staging area.

In addition to delivering connectivity and voice and data solutions, the Verizon Frontline Response Team deployed a drone to help provide participating agencies with enhanced situational awareness during the training.

This support, delivered by the Verizon Frontline Response Team at no cost to local agencies, represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

