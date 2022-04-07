Orion Diversified Holding Co, Inc. Announces an Acquisition & Milestones Reached

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a non-operated working interest in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The property consists of a 2.29% and a 2.76% non-operated working interest in 2 wells averaging 73 mcfpd. The wells are located in Caddo & Pittsburg County Oklahoma. Management has also agreed on a price for a producing oil and gas property located in the Sprayberry field in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

ACREAGE & REVENUE MILESTONES

New management has added 2,546 gross acres since taking over ORION in September 2021.

$60,170 in revenues reached in the 1st Qtr. of 2022.

Acreage with oil and gas production in the Bakken Shale, Permian Basin, Anadarko Basin, and Eagle Ford Shale.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"We have begun operations on our recently acquired 6 well 320-acre property located in the Permian Basin of Ward County Texas." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. "We have also begun working with engineers and stimulation contractors to perforate untapped zones in the 3 producing wells located on our 1680-acre property in the Eagle Ford Shale. All of these great assets have been acquired without taking on bank debt or the issuance of new shares."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

