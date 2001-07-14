Hot Wheels® Debuts Die-Cast of Legends Tour-Winning Life-Sized Custom Car in New York

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) today debuted the official Hot Wheels® 1:64-scale die-cast of the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends™ Tour-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser built by Lee Johnstone of the United Kingdom. The first international Tour winner, Johnstone and his daughter, Victoria Upham, attended the global unveiling ceremony in New York City, where their family’s passion project was officially inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™, a collection of the brand’s most iconic and celebrated designs existing both in 1:64th and life-sized scale.

A 71-year-old motor mechanic, Johnstone restored and modified his 1969 Volvo to become a real-life track star, which he races with his wife and three daughters. A winner on and off the track, the P1800 Gasser emerged victorious from a historic 25-stop international Tour spanning 5 continents, joining previous champions including the inaugural 2018-winning 2JetZ™, 2019-winning THE NASH™ and 2020-winning 1970 Pontiac® Firebird™, as the next permanent fixture in Hot Wheels history.

The announcement was made by Ted Wu, Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel, at the legendary Classic Car Club Manhattan one week prior to the start of the historic fifth annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1. The epic space was reimagined to showcase dozens of examples of how Hot Wheels has influenced culture, ranging from high fashion to NFTs. The 2022 Tour kicks off with virtual livestreams in New Zealand and Australia on April 14 and April 21, respectively, followed by the first North American live event in Miami, FL on April 30.

“The Legends Tour began in 2018 as a way to celebrate and engage the car builder community around the world,” said Wu. “Lee Johnstone’s 1969 Volvo P1800 proved to be a truly awe-inspiring Gasser interpretation that captivated the entire Hot Wheels team. As the first international Legends Tour winner, we can’t wait to share his dream with Hot Wheels fans in more than 150 countries around the world.”

Hot Wheels is an automotive legend, and for generations, every auto enthusiast’s love for cars has begun with Hot Wheels. Since the casting of the brand’s Original 16® vehicles in 1968, Hot Wheels has continued to define itself by creating some of the most iconic cars in the world, both influencing and being influenced by car culture. Beyond the automotive world, Hot Wheels has expanded into pop culture through segments such as gaming, fashion, luxury and film, but always remaining true to its car culture heritage. Hot Wheels has established itself as an iconic automotive-lifestyle brand, and is now also a major player in the global custom car builder community.

More than 54 years after Hot Wheels launched its original vehicles, the process of transforming life-sized cars into 1:64-scale has changed dramatically while the focus on design continues to be at the forefront. Beginning with CAD (Computer Aided Design) scanning, the Hot Wheels team is able to digitalize every aspect of the 1969 Volvo P1800, before additional rounds of 3-D modeling and sample printing help designers determine the 1:64-scale vehicle’s final shape. Once approved, the final design must also undergo a rigorous series of Hot Wheels track tests to ensure it performs as good as it looks.

Anyone with garage spirit can compete in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. To enter, please visit www.HotWheels.com%2FLegends.

Upcoming North American Tour dates include:

April 30: In-Person Event at Walmart in Miami, Florida

May 14: In-Person Event at Walmart in Houston, Texas

June 4: In-Person Event at Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia

June 18: In-Person Event at Walmart in Northwest Arkansas

July 9: In-Person Event at Walmart in Detroit, Michigan

July 16: In-Person Event at Walmart in Windsor, Canada

July 30: In-Person Event in El Segundo, California

September 10: In-Person Event at Walmart in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 24: In-Person Event at Walmart in Dallas, Texas

October 8: In-Person Event at Walmart in Los Angeles, California

Date TBC: Virtual Livestream

Date TBC: Global Semi Final (Livestream only)

November: Global Grand Finale (Livestream only)

In collaboration with Mobil 1, Walmart and Dickies, the 2022 Legends Tour will culminate in November with a livestreamed Global Grand Finale event to crown a historic fifth champion. As in the past, all fan car submissions throughout the Tour will be judged on the basis of creativity, authenticity and garage spirit.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit https%3A%2F%2Fhotwheels.mattel.com%2Fexplore%2Fen%2Flegends-tour.

About Hot Wheels

As a 54-year-old brand more relevant today than ever before, Hot Wheels is the world’s leading vehicle franchise which represents and unites all segments of car culture. For decades Hot Wheels has proven its influence in automotive and pop culture with legendary design and epic performance. Through unparalleled collaborations with global leaders in streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, action sports and motorsports, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world* with over 8 billion vehicles sold. The brand engages fans of every generation through immersive live events, global competitions, theme park attractions, world-class digital gaming, consumer products and film and television content.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service

