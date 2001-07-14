BankUnited Opens New Atlanta Corporate Banking Office In Renewed Push to Expand Outside of Florida, New York

BankUnited, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), has opened a new corporate banking office in Atlanta, representing a renewed effort to expand outside of its core markets of Florida and New York. Adam Gordon has been hired as market executive and corporate banking team leader; the team will be working from the newly opened Atlanta office, 3500 Lenox Road, Suite 720.

BankUnited has hired Adam Gordon as market executive and corporate banking team leader in Atlanta. A highly regarded executive with nearly two decades of experience, Gordon is tasked with launching BankUnited’s corporate banking practice in the Atlanta metro region. (Photo: Business Wire)

BankUnited is one of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida, providing individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions throughout Florida and New York with a full range of banking and related services, including corporate and commercial lending, deposit services and treasury management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, BankUnited N.A. has $35.8 billion in total assets.

“As we grow our presence throughout the Southeast, BankUnited is looking forward to delivering our unique brand of relationship-driven banking solutions to middle-market and large companies doing business in the Atlanta metropolitan region,” said Thomas M. Cornish, BankUnited COO. “Starting with a robust corporate banking team, our Atlanta office will serve as a hub for corporate banking and treasury management and commercial real estate lending and will serve as home base for our healthcare banking team.”

A highly regarded executive with nearly two decades of experience, Gordon is tasked with launching BankUnited’s corporate banking practice in the Atlanta metro region.

“We are thrilled to have Adam join us and lead our expansion efforts in Atlanta and the Southeast region,” said Cristina di Mauro, senior executive vice president, corporate and industrial line of business. “Adam has a strong track record for growing new markets and business segments by attracting and developing top talent and cultivating long-term client relationships, which is at the heart of BankUnited’s business.”

An Atlanta resident, Gordon earned his MBA from Georgia State University and his bachelor’s from the University of Maryland.

BankUnited’s Atlanta office is located at 3500 Lenox Road, Suite 720. For more information, visit www.BankUnited.com or call 470-206-9205.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers in Florida and the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited, N.A. also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.8 billion at December 31, 2021, is the bank holding company for BankUnited, N.A. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

