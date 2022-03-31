Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Woodstock Corp Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Fiserv Inc, Sells , Stryker Corp, Danaher Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Woodstock Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Fiserv Inc, FedEx Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells , Stryker Corp, Danaher Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodstock Corp. As of 2022Q1, Woodstock Corp owns 175 stocks with a total value of $853 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODSTOCK CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 176,693 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,068 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
  3. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 47,218 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  4. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 100,464 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 108,659 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $130.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,998 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Shell PLC (SHEL)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Shell PLC by 323.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 108,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,648 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12. The stock is now traded at around $200.827000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,519 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06. The stock is now traded at around $119.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,706 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: (RDS.B)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $146.19 and $182.92, with an estimated average price of $164.2.

Sold Out: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFF)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The sale prices were between $41.33 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $51.02.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75.

Reduced: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 31.1%. The sale prices were between $245.33 and $277.77, with an estimated average price of $258.74. The stock is now traded at around $270.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Woodstock Corp still held 15,494 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 21.76%. The sale prices were between $42.24 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Woodstock Corp still held 85,921 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 58.18%. The sale prices were between $257.27 and $315.76, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $298.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Woodstock Corp still held 2,678 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Woodstock Corp still held 70,951 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 70.23%. The sale prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Woodstock Corp still held 793 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Woodstock Corp reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.39%. The sale prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83. The stock is now traded at around $241.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Woodstock Corp still held 7,815 shares as of 2022-03-31.



