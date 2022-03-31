Magnolia Capital Management Ltd Buys iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Sells BioNTech SE, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ITA, XME, IYM, VYM, EPD, VTV, VGK,

Investment company Magnolia Capital Management Ltd buys iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells BioNTech SE, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. As of 2022Q1, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd owns 112 stocks with a total value of $112 million.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,119 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,594 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,841 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 16,592 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 43,211 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.68 and $112.95, with an estimated average price of $106.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.919600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.35 and $151.73, with an estimated average price of $137.78. The stock is now traded at around $146.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.61 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $111.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $25.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.420900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 1571.43%. The purchase prices were between $419.55 and $552.06, with an estimated average price of $479.62. The stock is now traded at around $432.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 86.37%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $231.85, with an estimated average price of $168.3.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12.