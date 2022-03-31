Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF

- New Purchases: GLD, CLX, FRO, LMT, OMI, LRN, IVT, PECO, CWH, OGN, USMV,
- Added Positions: BSV, VTIP, VPU, VDC, VOX, VNQ, DBV, ACES, CTAS, BWX, JNK, SCHA, SCHG, SPAB,
- Reduced Positions: BLV, BIV, VDE, EDV, VFH, VCR, VIS, VGT, VHT, PSP, DBC, VRSK, PWV,
- Sold Out: VUG,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 8,089,005 shares, 20.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.45%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 2,427,672 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.34%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 1,264,993 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 1,445,861 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.97%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 2,119,833 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $180.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Frontline Ltd (FRO)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Frontline Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.43 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $7.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $47.71, with an estimated average price of $42.87. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $27.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.45%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.48%. The holding were 8,089,005 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 131.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,283,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.55 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $56.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $363.91 and $432.01, with an estimated average price of $388.96. The stock is now traded at around $430.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $254.1 and $322.75, with an estimated average price of $283.54.
