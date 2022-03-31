SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: BRK.A, CLF, XSD, PRF, IGV, IGM, ONEQ, COHR, SOXX, RYH, COIN, WBS, FFEB, RCS, BROS, ITA, MRVL, LRFC, HRI, CMG, RIVN, FNDA, ASRT, FNDC, FNDE, FNDX, VCIT, HAUZ, WYNN, ENB, SCHX, ON, SCHF, SCHC, SCHE, UPST, FSLR, GSL, LAC, LAND, ATXS, ZOM, SE, XERS, MP, EBND, SKIN, ZETA, LCID, LICY, KD, LYLT, ONL, BUZZ, DFEB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Lam Research Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Block Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. As of 2022Q1, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. owns 1025 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,696 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 132,692 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.53% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,921 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,956 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,606 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69%

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $454300 and $539180, with an estimated average price of $485284. The stock is now traded at around $517857.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $181.21 and $248.27, with an estimated average price of $206.89. The stock is now traded at around $184.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $341.86 and $441.98, with an estimated average price of $386.11. The stock is now traded at around $370.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $302.28 and $393.09, with an estimated average price of $343.36. The stock is now traded at around $331.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.29 and $174.71, with an estimated average price of $168.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 296.37%. The purchase prices were between $199.48 and $251.02, with an estimated average price of $220.46. The stock is now traded at around $216.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 46,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $140.8 and $174.84, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $153.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 132,692 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 1003.43%. The purchase prices were between $469 and $729.82, with an estimated average price of $584.25. The stock is now traded at around $494.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Block Inc by 3984.17%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,354 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 346.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 419.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.63 and $110.14, with an estimated average price of $99.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,381 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Beam Global. The sale prices were between $10.82 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $14.57.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.29 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The sale prices were between $33.58 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $42.08.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $39.79 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $47.24.