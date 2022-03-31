AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: FB, NVDA, AAP,
- Added Positions: TFC, SPY, ZTS, HD, JPM, MU, QRVO, CRM, GPN, TXN, MRVL, V, NDAQ, GS, LLY, LIN, TGT, KNX, QCOM, BA, AMD, T, CB, AAPL, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, MSFT, OSK, CAT, ALL, UNP, AMAT, COP, ADI, CVX, XOM, MCD, IWF,
- Sold Out: BAC, PXD, HON, VGT,
For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,225 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 113,911 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 26,106 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.18%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 40,960 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.35%
- Visa Inc (V) - 34,683 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.8 and $241.65, with an estimated average price of $220.18. The stock is now traded at around $214.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 916.34%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 110,090 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 522.13%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $444.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 11,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 105.35%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $234.03, with an estimated average price of $197.72. The stock is now traded at around $197.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 40,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 102.18%. The purchase prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27. The stock is now traded at around $299.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 26,106 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 488.40%. The purchase prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 30,191 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.4 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $186.89 and $257.93, with an estimated average price of $225.99.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $219.43, with an estimated average price of $196.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.
