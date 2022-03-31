Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Merck Inc, MetLife Inc, Deere, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Synopsys Inc

New Purchases: MRK, MET, BAC, MDT, UNP,

MRK, MET, BAC, MDT, UNP, Added Positions: DE, TRV, AXP, USB, HZNP, MCK, BK, AIG, PG, IBM, SLB, F, EW, TGT, APD, BCLI, COP, SYK, GS, COST, KO, AEP,

DE, TRV, AXP, USB, HZNP, MCK, BK, AIG, PG, IBM, SLB, F, EW, TGT, APD, BCLI, COP, SYK, GS, COST, KO, AEP, Reduced Positions: MA, UNH, HD, DIS, HON, NEE, TMO, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, PFE, CSCO, PARA, VZ, BRK.B, MMM, ABBV, SPY,

MA, UNH, HD, DIS, HON, NEE, TMO, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, PFE, CSCO, PARA, VZ, BRK.B, MMM, ABBV, SPY, Sold Out: PYPL, ADBE, SNPS, CMCSA, TXN, C, FB, SQ, INTU, LOW, SBUX, UBER,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, MetLife Inc, Deere, The Travelers Inc, American Express Co, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Synopsys Inc, Comcast Corp, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2022Q1, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,824 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,223 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 155,928 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,989 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 252,451 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.847100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 189,834 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $71.63, with an estimated average price of $67.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 201,189 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,509 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 695.11%. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $409.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 35,907 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 1197.30%. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 96,782 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 347.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 59,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 62.43%. The purchase prices were between $86.42 and $109.81, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,955 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 281.22%. The purchase prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69. The stock is now traded at around $315.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $278.98 and $361.1, with an estimated average price of $311.97.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89.