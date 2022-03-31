Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Merck Inc, MetLife Inc, Deere, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Synopsys Inc

1 minutes ago
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, MetLife Inc, Deere, The Travelers Inc, American Express Co, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Synopsys Inc, Comcast Corp, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2022Q1, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,824 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,223 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 155,928 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,989 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 252,451 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.847100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 189,834 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $71.63, with an estimated average price of $67.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 201,189 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,509 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 758 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 695.11%. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $409.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 35,907 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 1197.30%. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 96,782 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 347.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 59,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 62.43%. The purchase prices were between $86.42 and $109.81, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,955 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 281.22%. The purchase prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69. The stock is now traded at around $315.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $278.98 and $361.1, with an estimated average price of $311.97.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89.



