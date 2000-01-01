3 Stocks Growing Free Cash Flow Fast

If you are looking for opportunities to invest in U.S.-listed stocks, you may want to consider companies whose free cash flow has increased significantly in recent years. As a result, these companies should have the flexibility to continue supporting the development of projects and returning cash to shareholders.

The following three stocks meet the above criteria. Additionally, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, meaning their share prices are expected to rise in the coming months.

UnitedHealth Group

The first company that investors may want to consider is UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH, Financial), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified health care company.

The company has seen its free cash flow per share increase by 16.70% per year over the last 10 years and by 20.40% per year over the last five years.

Analysts estimate the company will keep growing its earnings per share by 13.60% in 2022, by 14.10% in 2023 and by 14.57% per year over the next five years.

On Wall Street as of April, the stock has 11 strong buy and 11 buy recommendation ratings. The average target price is $530.79 per share.

The share price ($531.75 as of April 6) has risen 47.24% over the past year for a market capitalization of $505.01 billion and a 52-week range of $363.11 to $538.22.

Chevron

The second company to consider is Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial), a San Ramon, California-based integrated oil and gas producer.

The company has seen its free cash flow per share increase by a whopping 1,143.60% over the last 12 months.

Analysts estimate the company's earnings per share will increase by 63.30% this year and by 8.45% per year over the next five years.

On Wall Street as of April, the stock has six strong buy, 10 buys, seven hold and one underperform recommendation rating. The average target price is $168.89 per share.

The share price ($164.81 on April 6) is up 60.18% year over year, yielding a market cap of $321.969 billion. The 52-week range is $92.86 to $174.76.

Abbott Laboratories

The third company that investors may want to consider is Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial), a U.S. medical devices giant based in Chicago.

The company has seen its free cash flow per share increase by 1.9% per year over the last 10 years, by 21.40% per year over the last five years and by 50.80% over the last 12 months.

Analysts expect the company's earnings per share to fall 7.10% this year, but rise 6% next year. It is expected to increase by an average of 12.12% per year over the next five years.

On Wall Street as of April, the stock has seven strong buys, six buys and seven hold recommendation ratings. The average target price is $142.73 per share.

The share price ($119.94 as of April 6) has climbed 2.76% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $216.59 billion and a 52-week range of $105.36 to $142.60.