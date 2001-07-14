INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Twitter, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Elon Musk disclosed the purchase of a 9.2% stake in Twitter on April 4, 2022, which caused the Company’s shares to surge 27% on the same day. Investors who sold the Company’s shares between March 14, 2022, the date on which Musk should have disclosed his stock purchases, and April 4, 2022, the date he did disclose his purchases, potentially lost out on significant gains when the market reacted to Musk’s disclosure.

