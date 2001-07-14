Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that the company will distribute its first quarter 2022 earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, April 19 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Curtis J. Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fultonbank.com. Participants can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at (844) 264-2102, Conference ID: 8059915.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,200 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

