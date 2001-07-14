American Water and New Jersey American Water Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal With 2022 Faces of Philanthropy Award

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, along with New Jersey American Water were recognized today by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the 2022+Faces+of+Philanthropy for making a difference in the greater Philadelphia region through its unique and highly successful partnership with Hopeworks.

American Water and New Jersey American Water have a long-standing collaboration with Hopeworks, a non-profit that provides a positive, healing atmosphere that propels young people to build strong futures and break the cycle of violence and poverty in Camden.

Since 2015, New Jersey American Water has invested more than $1 million directly into Geographic Information Systems (GIS) internships at Hopeworks, providing real-world work experience in one of the most in-demand and growing fields, by improving operational efficiency for field crews navigating digital information. This partnership has resulted in several Hopeworks youth securing positions with American Water and New Jersey American Water after their internships, as well as creating a steady pipeline of jobs in the growing GIS field for Hopeworks graduates.

“Hopeworks is grateful for the profound partnership it has with New Jersey American Water and American Water. From their focus on community outreach and diverse hiring, to workforce development initiatives that improve economic outcomes for Camden residents, they been a tremendous force for positive change, exemplifying the best parts of corporate responsibility,” said Dan Rhoton, executive director, Hopeworks.

New Jersey American Water also recently completed its inaugural Water UP! program in partnership with Hopeworks, APEX Solutions Group and Jingoli Construction. The 11-week workforce development program offers water utility and other essential business training to equip Camden-based young adults with the skills required to successfully enter the industry upon completion.

“It’s important for the sustainability of our company and the water utility industry to invest not only in our technology and infrastructure, but also in building the pipeline of people behind it,” said Mark McDonough, president, New Jersey American Water. “Partnering with Hopeworks helps us facilitate water utility and other essential business training to equip young people with the skills needed to successfully pursue a career in the industry.”

In December, the American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water together donated $35,000 to Hopeworks to support its in-house training program expansion that will help place more young adults in life-changing jobs.

