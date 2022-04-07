Highmark Interactive Inc. to Present at California Orthopedic Association Conference on April 7th, 2022 and Announces Release of an Upgraded Version of EQ for Workplace Health

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Highmark Interactive Inc. ( TSXV:HMRK, Financial), a global leader in digital health technologies with their FDA approved EQ Remote Monitoring solution, is pleased to announce that it will be co-exhibiting with United States Orthopedic Association (USOA) at the California Orthopedic Association (COA) Annual Meeting starting on April 7th, 2022. Highmark and USOA will be co-hosting an educational event for physicians, speaking to the strength of their recently announced alliance.

For orthopedic practices, the EQ Remote Patient Monitoring Platform enables physiologic monitoring of the patient before and after surgeries as well as in between clinic visits. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) assists in understanding a patient's recovery and alerting practitioners much earlier of issues that can minimize or prevent more expensive downstream costs, thus improving outcomes for patients, practitioners and payers. RPM has recently been approved by Medicare for reimbursement. It is estimated that the typical surgeon can generate at least an additional $200k per year by incorporating RPM into their practice.

Highmark is currently short listed with several large orthopedic organizations and RPM channel partners and is deepening its relationships with existing customers.

Highmark is also pleased to announce an upgraded version of its EQ Software for monitoring resilience, which is the balance between stress and recovery, at work. The EQ platform is being deployed into the corporate employer market, most recently in one of Canada's largest law practices, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP. The launch of EQ at Work for mental wellness has been well received - says one Fasken employee participating in the new program:

"I found the EQ Brain Performance app to be very engaging in the activities! I wasn't sure what to expect going into it, but found the gamified analysis interesting in the ways it challenged my brain. I actually felt less anxiety after using the app, and felt motivated to check in again days later to see if my scores improved in regards to anxiety, stress, and lack of sleep"

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together, the technology is used in more than 300 clinics globally.

By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

