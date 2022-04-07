Toll Brothers Debuts Sterling Grove Clubhouse and Amenity Center

SURPRISE, Ariz., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of the new 20,000 square foot clubhouse and 10-acre amenity center at its Sterling Grove community in Surprise, Arizona. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with representatives from Toll Brothers and the city of Surprise, including Surprise Mayor Skip Hall and Toll Brothers Group President Bob Flaherty.

The clubhouse and amenity center opening complete the first phase of lifestyle development in the award-winning Sterling Grove master plan. Situated in the shadow of the White Tank mountains, this staff-gated neighborhood was formerly a working farm. Toll Brothers honors the legacy of the land with tree-lined streets, citrus groves, water courses, and cornerstone parks. When complete, this Toll Brothers neighborhood will include 2,200 homes on 780 acres. Sterling Grove currently offers eight new home collections with a wide range of home designs and architectural styles.

The beautiful Farmhouse-inspired clubhouse features a comfortable and sophisticated design with an array of amenities for residents. The Sterling Grove Club includes the Copper and Rye Table and Bar, a restaurant and bar with a convenient grab and go market; the full-service Flora Spa; the Fitness Center featuring exercise equipment and free weights; and the Movement Studio set up for Yoga and other exercise classes. The inviting ‘living room’ of the clubhouse includes a cozy fireplace and an adjacent art room ready for class.

The Sterling Grove Nicklaus Design golf course with golf shop opened in January of 2021. The golf course is a par-72 with rolling greens, a driving range, spa like locker rooms, and a golf shop with a high-definition golf simulator. Additional amenities now include three pools, nine Pickleball courts, five tennis courts, two Bocce courts, and an 18-hole putting course. Bob’s Bar services both pool guests and the golf course.

“The new Sterling Grove Club and amenity center are designed to provide residents with a modern country club community, creating a warm and inviting neighborhood with the grandness of a vibrant master plan,” said Flaherty. “The unique blend of scenery and updated traditional architecture at Sterling Grove combine to evoke an earlier time, while remaining vitally fresh for today’s luxury homebuyer.”

Priced from the mid-$400,000s, Sterling Grove offers over 30 floor plans from attached low-maintenance villas to single-family homes with over 4,000 square feet of living space. Farmhouse, Prairie, Craftsman, and Spanish architecture is featured throughout the community.

Located off W. Cactus Road just east of Cotton Lane Road, Sterling Grove is conveniently located near Loop 303.

The Sterling Grove sales pavilion and 13 professionally designed model homes are located at 17193 W. Montpelier St., Surprise, AZ 85288. The models are open from noon to 5:30pm on Mondays and 10:00am to 5:30pm Tuesday through Sunday. Home buyers may also call 844-836-5263 to schedule an appointment. The clubhouse and amenity center are available to tour by appointment only. To learn more, visit SterlingGrove.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

