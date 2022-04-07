Micron Names Courtney Geduldig Corporate Vice President for Public Affairs

BOISE, Idaho, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Courtney Geduldig to the role of corporate vice president for public affairs.



“Courtney joins Micron with extensive experience in regulatory and public affairs and a very impressive track record in leading global government relations organizations to advance public policy initiatives across industries and around the world,” said David Moore, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Micron. “We are very excited to have a leader of Courtney’s caliber and experience join Micron’s leadership team at a time when effective engagement and relations with governments and public entities has never been more important.”

Prior to Micron, Geduldig was head of government and public affairs at Chime Financial. Previously, she had worked for nearly a decade at S&P Global, most recently as executive vice president and chief public and government affairs officer, where she led global government relations, communications and media relations, corporate responsibility, brand marketing and corporate events. Prior to her role at S&P Global, she served as head of regulatory and federal affairs at the Financial Services Forum, chief financial counsel to Sen. Bob Corker, and deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Memory is at the leading-edge of semiconductors and Micron is leading the world in this critical technology,” said Geduldig. “I am looking forward to working with my colleagues internally and our partners and stakeholders externally to advance the goals of the company as well as developing strong public private partnerships to build truly foundational opportunities for economic growth, national security partnerships, and future technological innovation.”

Geduldig is an independent director on the board of ReliabilityFirst and a member of the Maryland State Bar. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

