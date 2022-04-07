Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2022 Results

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 7, 2022

TORONTO , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results Release

May 4th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

May 5th 10:00 am ET

Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

International: 416‑764‑8688

Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com

Replay (available until May 12th):

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541

International: 416‑764‑8677

Pass code: 255229 #

favicon.png?sn=TO17323&sd=2022-04-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2022-results-301520098.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

