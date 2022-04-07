Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2022 Results

PR Newswire

TORONTO , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results Release May 4th after market close Conference Call and Webcast: May 5th 10:00 am ET Dial‑in Numbers: Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546 International: 416‑764‑8688 Webcast: www.franco‑nevada.com Replay (available until May 12th): Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541 International: 416‑764‑8677 Pass code: 255229 #

