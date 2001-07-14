Hyatt Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before the stock market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Participants are encouraged to listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, accessible through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Alternatively, participants may access the live call by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free Number: 888-412-4131

International Toll Number: 646-960-0134

Conference ID: 9019679

Participants should dial into the call at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one week beginning on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CT by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free Number: 800-770-2030

International Toll Number: 647-362-9199

Conference ID: 9019679

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005887/en/