Martin A. Jarosick Named Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that Martin A. Jarosick has been named vice president, treasury and investor relations, effective immediately. Mr. Jarosick has served as vice president, investor relations, since joining CF Industries in 2017.

In his new role, Mr. Jarosick will oversee the Company’s treasury organization, which includes capital markets and banking activities, risk management, and credit. He will also continue to lead the investor relations function.

“Martin has been a strategic leader and valued voice within CF Industries as we have navigated the dynamic global nitrogen market and advanced our clean energy initiatives,” said Christopher D. Bohn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “His leadership and experience in treasury operations will serve the Company well as we build on our track record of creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Mr. Jarosick is replacing Daniel L. Swenson, who retired from CF Industries on March 31, 2022 to pursue interests outside of a corporate environment. Mr. Swenson had been treasurer of CF Industries since 2015, having joined the Company as senior director, investor relations and corporate communications in 2012.

“I want to thank Dan for his commitment and dedication to CF Industries during his 10 years with the Company,” said Bohn. “We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

About Martin A. Jarosick

Martin A. Jarosick has served as vice president, investor relations, for CF Industries since 2017 with responsibility for leading the Company’s outreach to shareholders and investment analysts. Prior to joining CF Industries, Mr. Jarosick served as treasurer and vice president, investor relations at Axiall Corporation. Before Axiall, he held various positions in treasury, strategic planning, and investor relations with The Home Depot and Progress Energy.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world's largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy.

