Leafly to Present at 2nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference

Leafly Holdings Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 2nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference.

Event details:

2nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.leafly.com%2F

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

