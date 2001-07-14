Ford Motor Company Board Declares Dividend for Second-Quarter 2022

The board of directors of Ford Motor Company today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 10 cents per share on the company’s outstanding common and Class B stock.

The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26.

