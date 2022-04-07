Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 7, 2022

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 7, 2022 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11th. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 3:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

Johnson_and_Johnson_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY17896&sd=2022-04-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-the-bofa-securities-2022-healthcare-conference-301520252.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17896&Transmission_Id=202204071630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17896&DateId=20220407
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles