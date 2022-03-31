Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Short-T

New Purchases: RDVY, VT,

RDVY, VT, Added Positions: SPTM, BNDX, VEA, AOM, MUB, QQQ, SPAB, EMB, FMB, SPEM, VIG, FVD, SPY,

SPTM, BNDX, VEA, AOM, MUB, QQQ, SPAB, EMB, FMB, SPEM, VIG, FVD, SPY, Reduced Positions: SPYV, VO, SCHO, LMBS, DE, SPDW, VB, BND, HYMB, VTV,

SPYV, VO, SCHO, LMBS, DE, SPDW, VB, BND, HYMB, VTV, Sold Out: QQQJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weitzel+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 695,169 shares, 24.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.28% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 501,193 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 558,032 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 241,366 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.89% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 224,098 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 88,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.42%. The holding were 695,169 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $54.88, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 241,366 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $43.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 82,420 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $29.35.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.24%. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $41.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -18.71%. Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. still held 165,155 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.13%. The sale prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02. The stock is now traded at around $235.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.75%. Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. still held 3,118 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.2%. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. still held 32,484 shares as of 2022-03-31.