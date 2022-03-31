Quadratic Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Added Positions: VGLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadratic Capital Management LLC. As of 2022Q1, Quadratic Capital Management LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadratic Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadratic+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 24,648,549 shares, 92.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.67% Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 1,423,344 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%

Quadratic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $77.96 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,423,344 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Quadratic Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 23.67%. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $60.94. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -22.6%. Quadratic Capital Management LLC still held 24,648,549 shares as of 2022-03-31.