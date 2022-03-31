Gpwm Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Added Positions: VTEB, BNDX, BND, VEA, VB, VWO, HYG, VSS, SCHA, SCHX, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHZ,

VTEB, BNDX, BND, VEA, VB, VWO, HYG, VSS, SCHA, SCHX, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHZ, Reduced Positions: DJP, ESGV, VTV, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gpwm Llc. As of 2022Q1, Gpwm Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPWM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gpwm+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 363,480 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.98% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 200,090 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 268,095 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 56,007 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 192,305 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.05%

Gpwm Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 112.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gpwm Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 694 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Gpwm Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2022-03-31.