Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys SVB Financial Group, Verisk Analytics Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, GrafTech International, Ecolab Inc

- New Purchases: RIOT, ESGU, SPWR, INSG, AEM, MBB, VBR, EWL, EZU, HYD, HYS, IEF, IEMG, IEUR, IGLB, IPAC, IXJ, TLT, NUGT, PXH, PZA, SHM, SHY, SPIB, VBK, TFI, TIP, GEVO, CALM, DPZ, FAST, GSK, NCR, NUE, WAB, ZYXI, AWF, UTG, STWD, EWC, WDAY, EVH, PLNT, SNDL, AMWL, BFLY, PSFE, BWX, DTD, EFAV,
- Added Positions: SIVB, VRSK, ARE, ALLE, JPM, CCI, ABT, TGT, HD, AWK, WM, AMZN, FRC, V, LBRDK, GS, BKR, ADYEY, NKE, LHX, TTE, IAU, NXPI, SHW, TSLA, MMC, AZN, STZ, LZAGY, SCHB, ASML, BR, LIN, ISRG, ILMN, TXG, SCHX, CTLT, KMI, ICLN, IVV, BSCR, AXP, TD, KO, XLE, CVX, ICE, SPGI, NVDA, MUB, IBMP, BSCT, BSCU, VTV, IBMM, IBMO, VSS, VOO, TAN, SCHD, SCHF, VLUE, XLY, VEA, USMV, SCHH, CRM, AON, CME, CSCO, EL, NEE, JLL, LOW, MCD, NFLX, PLUG, RBA, BSCS, SBUX, SYK, BX, ULTA, FB, DOW, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ,
- Reduced Positions: ORLY, EAF, ECL, CB, ABBV, UNH, ATVI, AAPL, MSFT, AME, RTX, INTU, UL, IWF, JAAA, ADP, CVS, CHD, PM, DG, GOOG, VCIT, VNQ, T, MO, AMGN, BDX, BRK.B, CMCSA, CAG, COST, XOM, GE, GPN, GOOGL, IDXX, JNJ, MRK, MTD, NSC, PFE, SHEL, SHEL, SYY, TJX, VRTX, DIS, WFC, FNDB, FNDE, FNDF, GLDM, IWD, IWN, IWO, MOAT, PSI, SCZ, XLK, XLV, MMM, ADBE, AMAT, TFC, BLK, CSX, CNI, CP, KMX, CAT, CI, C, CL, D, DD, DUK, EA, LLY, GIS, HDB, HON, IBM, LH, LRCX, LMT, MCK, MDT, VTRS, NBTB, NICE, NWL, ES, ORCL, PNC, PG, RHHBY, TRV, TROW, TXN, TMP, TYL, USB, VLO, VZ, WRB, WMT, WSM, TEL, GM, AAGIY, HZNP, ZTS, PYPL, KHC, LW, MRNA, CTVA, OGN, KD, DFAS, DIA, EFA, FNDX, IEFA, IJH, IJR, MGK, PRFZ, QQQ, SCHE, SPLV, SPY, VTI, VTIP, VWO,
- Sold Out: BND, SCHA, IP, LNTH, FNDA, WTRG, K, PPL, PRU, SPXC, TER, IRT, CSB, DMRS, EEM, FNDC, IWP, IWS, SCHR, VB, VO, VTEB, VXUS, SRPT, ALNY, THRM, ADI, AVY, BIO, BIIB, BLKB, BWA, BAM, CPB, CERN, FIS, CLH, CGNX, CPRT, DTE, DASTY, EW, EMR, EEFT, FDX, FSS, FNF, FISV, ROCK, HIG, HSY, HPQ, HXL, INFO, IFNNY, JKHY, MANH, MKC, FIZZ, NUAN, PII, POWI, PHM, KWR, DORM, RJF, RIO, SIEGY, SWKS, EQNR, TSCO, TRMB, MTN, WST, YUM, EBAY, BBL, AWI, ZURVY, VWDRY, ASAZY, RGA, PRI, MRAAY, VWAPY, YAMCY, ACHC, GMED, APAM, EVTC, ESI, HLT, PCTY, PAYC, TMX, RPD, SQ, RCRUY, ROAD, FTDR, LTHM, FOXA, IAA, CRNC, OTIS, QS, RIVN, HAUZ, RYH, SCHC, VFH, VPU, XLU,
For the details of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilant+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,212 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,312 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 86,101 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,929 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,384 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Inseego Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $18.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54. The stock is now traded at around $500.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,314 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 5305.17%. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $221.73, with an estimated average price of $197.06. The stock is now traded at around $220.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,540 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 885.71%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1057.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 114.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,974 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 83.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,518 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $85, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15.Sold Out: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.23.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $53.03.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $52.68 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $54.52.Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 72.42%. The sale prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $726.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,727 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 99.52%. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 3,175 shares as of 2022-03-31.
