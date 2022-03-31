Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys SVB Financial Group, Verisk Analytics Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, GrafTech International, Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: RIOT, ESGU, SPWR, INSG, AEM, MBB, VBR, EWL, EZU, HYD, HYS, IEF, IEMG, IEUR, IGLB, IPAC, IXJ, TLT, NUGT, PXH, PZA, SHM, SHY, SPIB, VBK, TFI, TIP, GEVO, CALM, DPZ, FAST, GSK, NCR, NUE, WAB, ZYXI, AWF, UTG, STWD, EWC, WDAY, EVH, PLNT, SNDL, AMWL, BFLY, PSFE, BWX, DTD, EFAV,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SVB Financial Group, Verisk Analytics Inc, Tesla Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, GrafTech International, Ecolab Inc, Chubb, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC owns 564 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 307,212 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,312 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 86,101 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,929 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,384 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Inseego Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $18.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54. The stock is now traded at around $500.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,314 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 5305.17%. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $221.73, with an estimated average price of $197.06. The stock is now traded at around $220.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,540 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 885.71%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1057.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 114.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,974 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 83.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,518 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $85, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.23.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $52.68 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $54.52.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 72.42%. The sale prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $726.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 5,727 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 99.52%. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 3,175 shares as of 2022-03-31.