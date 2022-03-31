Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

Added Positions: VTV, IVV, SCZ, VIG, IEMG, EFA, ESML, VCSH, ESGE,

VTV, IVV, SCZ, VIG, IEMG, EFA, ESML, VCSH, ESGE, Reduced Positions: IVW, VWO,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hefren-tillotson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 851,269 shares, 43.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 847,716 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 346,379 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 90,520 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 441,274 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%

Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.48 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $37.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,127 shares as of 2022-03-31.