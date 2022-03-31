Holland Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Papa John's International Inc, Hubbell Inc

- Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, IJH, LQD, EMB, IJR, IWP, IJS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VTV, IVE, IJJ, IWS, VBR, VTI,
- Sold Out: PZZA, HUBB,
For the details of Holland Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holland+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Holland Advisory Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,514 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 139,553 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.51%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 79,843 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 28,110 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 43,940 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
Holland Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 115,440 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Holland Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 139,553 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Holland Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.17 and $133.14, with an estimated average price of $112.15.Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Holland Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $174.76 and $209.5, with an estimated average price of $187.74.
