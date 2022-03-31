Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: VOO, C, EOG, CTRA, O, ANDE, VTR,

Investment company Trust Co Of Toledo Na Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells , CyrusOne Inc, Bank of America Corp, HP Inc, Great Elm Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Toledo Na . As of 2022Q1, Trust Co Of Toledo Na owns 183 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,796 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,096 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,530 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,420 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 85,387 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $412.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,883 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.67 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,771 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.71 and $55.21, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 745.53%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,767 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in KLA Corp by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $314.14 and $445, with an estimated average price of $374.87. The stock is now traded at around $353.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Great Elm Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $17.