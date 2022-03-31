Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: VOO, C, EOG, CTRA, O, ANDE, VTR,
- Added Positions: AMD, RSP, CVX, AZN, QCOM, KLAC, QQQ, MET, MRK, MDT, LRCX, IBM, GIS, GD, EXC, ETR, TFC, SLB, WBA, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, TSLA, LOW, DHR, PFE, T, MPC, MA, TXN, RJF, LMT, JCI, ITW, HON, HD, D, MMM, AEP, AJG, CSX, CSCO, DRI, XOM, CI, SPGI, CNI, COP, XRAY, TRV, AMT, WEC, ZBH, ACN, ZTS, FTV,
- Sold Out: XLNX, CONE, BAC, HPQ, GECC,
These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF TOLEDO NA
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,796 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,096 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,530 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,420 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 85,387 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $412.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,883 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.67 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,771 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Andersons Inc (ANDE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.71 and $55.21, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 745.53%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,767 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in KLA Corp by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $314.14 and $445, with an estimated average price of $374.87. The stock is now traded at around $353.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Great Elm Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $17.
