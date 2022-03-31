Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Adobe Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Adobe Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC owns 1700 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,893 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,687 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.52% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 36,691 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,752 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 42,477 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $26.69 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,277 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $197.29 and $293.52, with an estimated average price of $245.45. The stock is now traded at around $280.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $65 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $662.34 and $906.08, with an estimated average price of $780.45. The stock is now traded at around $626.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $448.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $119.15 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $124.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 151.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 366.56%. The purchase prices were between $69.3 and $74.36, with an estimated average price of $72.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,684 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 1871.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,596 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 690.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,023 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $17.57 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.57.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $59.26 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $68.37.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $73.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $79.5.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $25.12 and $32.57, with an estimated average price of $28.13.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $63.81.