Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Adobe Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FNDE, BFI, AOA, OIH, DBB, FCNCA, OAS, JEPI, BMRN, VUG, HUBS, EXPI, IYR, MRTX, NTRB, WDAY, SPHD, DLN, DXJ, LVHD, FTS, ELF, SNAP, TAP, CSII, HAE, CDMO, SPOT, ELAN, AMLP, FIBK, IFF, FUTU, LYFT, UBER, HVT, GDX, VTWO, NVST, DDOG, PTON, NLSN, VONG, VONV, WERN, HALO, BILL, NTCO, CAN, INCY, PGTI, SPLV, AMKR, SUZ, UTZ, SNOW, ASO, ABCM, LQDT, EFV, FORA, MCHI, GWRE, LFG, YELP, GET, RILY, RIVN, ONL, BZFD, HTA, KELYA, CSGS, JFR, ESGE, XMLV, PCTY, AIR, DHS, NWS, NWSA, HSIC, FIDU, BTZ, EPC, HYT, HEWJ, MELI, MTLS, GLOB, CPE, CARA, AMRN, BSV, CHRS, VIVO, JNK, GHC, TOTL, COLL, AMEH, CAR, ELS, CBSH, CIBR, WW, LIVN,
- Added Positions: SPY, DVY, SCHX, IGHG, XME, BHP, DEM, IWD, DGS, USMV, VIG, SHY, EFA, RBLX, JNJ, TSLA, DOW, IWM, AMZN, XLRE, CTSH, VLY, IWR, ACN, FERG, BIDU, ABB, AON, FB, ROP, PNC, A, DG, MA, SHW, CARR, COIN, DHI, SPGI, CNI, LOW, NFLX, RCL, GBDC, BCE, IEFA, ABBV, ICLR, TXN, JBHT, VZ, F, BDX, MDB, BTI, VCIT, AMX, VV, DELL, ARW, DUK, ABNB, ASML, AMD, ADSK, RIO, CTAS, PAYC, ANET, WIT, KEYS, D, PYPL, INTC, RS, CLX, MCK, NSP, DEO, CB, ARGX, COO, INFY, SO, ABC, IQV, STE, ASX, LEN, DOCU, PEAK, CVS, MRNA, BXP, BIG, WBA, ALC, CAG, TIPZ, CTVA, HBAN, CHNG, KW, PPL, DJP, DLR, TNL, PTR, TTEC, RRX, AEP, VIPS, VTV, SHEL, SHEL, SAN, NVS, TEF, TTE, ENB, PRTA, NVDA, CMI, CM, NGG, ANSS, GD, RMD, ISRG, T, GE, XLI, LULU, MTD, CRM, CVX, TGT, TEVA, MS, GILD, WMB, TRP, SHOP, VOD, FMX, RACE, CERN, PARA, GPN, PRU, NXGN, PEG, LPX, GFI, CPT, EBAY, WWW, TV, HUBB, AKAM, FLT, DISCK, WSM, LKQ, OLN, OZK, DXCM, BBD, CLF, HCA, CBT, DIOD, TM, VIV, BSX, EWBC, EBR, PBR, AEE, TFC, UPS, MAR, LOPE, GMS, MLI, SIGI, BYD, CRAI, CROX, SEIC, JACK, MEDP, TTEK, SBH, SNY, OSK, FLGT, STLD, MNRO, SNX, AVT, ALL, ALK, MAT, FCF, VRTX, TKC, IIPR, GLW, EW, TGNA, UNM, VALE, AGCO, PHM, HLNE, TAK, JOBS, XEL, BP, DD, BSBR, SWCH, VICI, BR, PLCE, WHR, AQN, WBS, ONB, AGO, LUMN, ATO, TFX, ENSG, LMAT, SMTC, WCN, SCHE, STZ, BILI, GNRC, FHN, WH, BJ, TXT, VFC, AMP, ARCC, FBC, AGM, EXPO, MMSI, PDD, NIO, CPRT, ALGN, SWN, NIU, DECK, HTHT, ITUB, QFIN, KIM, KRC, PSA, HIBB, CSL, CCOI, DLTR, FOXA, SWK, HBI, MDRX, LXP, LYB, AZN, MTOR, VSH, ED, TER, LLY, KBH, BNTX, SUI, IWS, HOLX, FINV, MTRN, LAD, EH, FMS, HII, NOAH, RGEN, EHC, FCX, DKS, SKX, HIMX, MTCH, PWR, IIVI, AMCX, LKFN, IART, CD, VNT, DAR, CHE, FNB, LSTR, MNSO, SYNA, HOMB, REGN, BRKR, PBR.A.PFD, TEAM, OZON, CNXC, AAN, AIRC, FBHS, XYL, TCOM, TUYA, VAC, HOPE, EA, EAT, OGN, NEOG, DTM, VSCO, LX, MTDR, POST, WAFD, ALSN, CIVI, CIVI, COOP, PBA, KALU, LHX, PSX, SFM, REGI, MATX, CPK, AN, CNO, BLMN, EPAM, KLIC, ABG, BLDR, MANT, QLYS, RLGY, SSTK, UNF, JCI, RH, MLM, BCS, CAJ, DB, HSBC, MUFG, SANM, PHG, SNP, ARI, SLM, MHK, GT, KR, NICE, UNFI, ADM, EOG, FL, OC, ISBC, SSL, KFY, DLS, ACM, IEMG, ARCB, CTRA, PRG, NFG, OMI, UFPI, IVZ, DQ, TU, M, GMED, SBSW, HE, ABM, ALE, ATR, NBIX, TMHC, VRSN, CFR, MOH, ICE, CTXS, COF, MT, CYTK, AUDC, SCVL, REXR, IRT, MSI, OLED, SAIC, EXPE, USPH, IYM, CRTO, TWTR, LGIH, NMIH, KTB, UBS, LAMR, CI, EC, FHI, ROST, ATHM, AL, WFC, ECL, CRL, MCHP, NOC, IDXX, MTG, UMH, MANH, MHO, POWI, ENIA, WGO, HIG, COP, CINF, PKI, TJX, BAC, PUK, RTX, SXI, NWG, NTCT, CAT, AXP, NAVI, DRQ, JLL, LFC, LPL, RWT, X, AEM, TSE, KOF, CBD, HDB, NTES, TLK, SKM, EQNR, TS, UMC, AGG, BABA, CCS, ABMD, BUD, LNT, AMED, ASB, ACLS, BCC, COLM, WOLF, DAL, IPAR, WIRE, FORM, IT, HUBG, IDA, NSIT, MUSA, MKSI, NOG, PM, NUE, HI, PH, PRGS, KWR, RHI, SCI, SOHU, SNPS, BMY, SOL, GOLD, O, MO, L, C, AWK, CDNS, TROW, TRV, EVR, LUV, AJRD, ZD, WING, CUZ, BLD, BIO, ALRM, NYT, BWXT, WRK, KHC, ATVI, PLAB, TECH, DISH, AX, RJF, BIL, Y,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, ADBE, STIP, MSFT, GLD, VBR, SYNH, EWJ, FISV, AVY, ROK, BC, AAPL, AMN, SIVB, ZBRA, MC, CWB, TMO, ARKK, IWF, AVTR, QRVO, BLK, V, JPM, UNH, NVO, PLD, TSM, GOOGL, ILMN, VEA, SYF, MSCI, CMC, CCI, MMC, WM, EEM, ITW, AMJ, TT, HD, RF, WY, VO, EFAV, AVGO, CE, ZTS, SWKS, DHR, IDV, AMGN, QQQ, SBUX, VTI, COST, PG, PEP, ADP, UGI, MSM, CMCSA, APH, CRWD, APD, VBK, CSCO, VWOB, VOE, SDY, VWO, ADI, TLT, ETN, IUSB, DE, DVN, ABT, SRE, ORI, SQ, OMF, ETD, NP, BGNE, YUM, KO, UHT, CCMP, HNI, WLY, STT, MDT, EL, MRK, ZTO, IBOC, LEG, BK, SNA, FCBC, KMB, HON, MMS, FTNT, MCY, CNC, ORLY, EMN, INTU, CSX, VLO, SPG, VGIT, DGICA, VB, NEE, NKE, ETRN, WELL, GEF.B, SRCE, AMCR, TIMB, GEF, MU, ERIC, CTBI, NUS, CATY, PBLA, LEMB, AMT, SID, FMC, MDLZ, MET, NTRS, OMC, IGSB, GPC, MOS, MFC, CASY, VEU, EBF, SWM, IWO, APAM, MATW, MCD, IJT, TTC, LMT, IP, MUB, IBM, KLAC, BBY, PZA, IGF, RCII, EQIX, PDCO, CAH, SMDV, LITE, IJH, ARE, HPE, TTGT, AROC, ANTM, VCEL, AZTA, LOGI, MNST, TTWO, STX, SBS, HCM, CRH, ODFL, EBS, GIS, PPG, BIIB, SAM, CME, DRE, PAYX, FHB, POOL, CFFN, SLF, ASIX, TTD, ABCB, MTH, FRC, URI, CORT, ADNT, NLY, GDS, FSS, HWC, SBNY, BOTZ, SJM, WBK, SON, FDX, PAVE, IPG, FND, MSTR, OHI, JHG, BAX, STWD, FICO, MFGP, VRSK, ZLAB, IBN, CATO, SE, LOMA, TREX, CEIX, AJG, BRFS, BBVA, HZO, CXW, IJR, UTHR, CRI, EXC, PFG, UL, AEG, MXL, PRI, CDAY, NVT, HUYA, SLB, JEF, SPSC, URBN, EQC, YETI, LIN, BOOT, HLT, EGP, TME, NXPI, HIW, AYI, MAN, RE, RGA, SFNC, WU, ADC, GM, ITT, BKNG, GSG, PNTG, LPSN, LEA, FIS, RYAAY, SONY, API, CZR, SHOO, MDU, ES, BF.B, FUL, PLTR, PPBI, PRFT, OSIS, AKR, VTRS, FSLR, SAIA, ELP, GNTX, APTV, ZEPP, LGND, PB, WEN, GXO, TRMK, SLVM, KD, ENPH, AEL, CNS, KC, DOUG, LNG, EXP, INGR, NOW, FIVE, TOL, JBL, VGR, BSMX, PXD, TKR, NYCB, HMC, ING, NMR, RY, YY, CF, BDN, SLG, EXPD, KMI, PRDO, EFX, STM, ENTG, WDC, CIG, WSFS, XBI, INT, LII, PCH, PTC, WST, CUBI, TPH, OMCL, PBF, FIZZ, SPTN, BRC, CHD, FDS, GGG, J, PII, ZBH, GRFS, SYK, TMUS, VOYA, TPX, AME, QIWI, TPR, DGRW, ORAN, HEI.A, PAG, NOK, NTAP, CHTR, ESNT, E, GGAL, RGP, MASI, RNR, SIG, UNP, DCI, NATI, CYH, MDC, ICUI, TR, GNW, TX, CPB, MTB, EXR, FFIN, ORCL, PFE, MMM, HPQ, ENS, SF, AMAT, OTIS, TSN, WB, TXRH, QDEL, HUM, LPG, ENLC, ZION, JD, BBAR, NXST, FNF, TRUP, SY, BGS, AXON, BSIG, WTRG, ENVA, ELY, CIEN, VNDA, CBU, EBIX, FAF, MOMO, QSR, LRCX, BKE, BMA, NRG, SAFM, SEM, SPH, SHAK, VSTO, XOM, NWE, LNC, NXRT, CL, AIG, BZUN, CHCT, PKX, STAA, BNS, SAP, SNN, INVA, RELX, SCHW, XRAY, OLLI, ALGT, AZO, CBRE, BANR, JBT, GSK, G, DIS, UHS, PSTG, LYV,
- Sold Out: ICLN, BBL, ITB, VIGI, COLD, BERY, CIT, XLNX, SCHO, RDS.B, AGNC, INFO, CS, SPNT, XRX, TAL, UGP, TTM, ICLK, THS, TDS, STL, SPXC, SJW, ROL, NHI, NEP, DOYU, NU, RAAS, GRCL, YALA, BEKE, GTH, SLQT, ARNC, WIMI, KL, CNRG, IRBO, OPRA, TRTN, IQ, BLOK, ILPT, SPB, KREF, OPRX, EHTH, ITRI, IRBT, IPGP, HZNP, HTLD, FV, FMBI, FBNC, ENDP, LSCC, CONE, CALM, BVS, AZPN, ANIK, ADUS, SCHA, RSP, ATGE, KMT, KMPR, KEP, HTH, GWB, GEO, ESE, EIX, KRA, CX, CUK, UCTT, XPER, TNDM, SKYW, SNBR, NEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,893 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,687 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.52%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 36,691 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,752 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 42,477 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $26.69 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,277 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: BurgerFi International Inc (BFI)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $197.29 and $293.52, with an estimated average price of $245.45. The stock is now traded at around $280.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $65 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $662.34 and $906.08, with an estimated average price of $780.45. The stock is now traded at around $626.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $448.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $119.15 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $124.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 151.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 366.56%. The purchase prices were between $69.3 and $74.36, with an estimated average price of $72.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,684 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 1871.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,596 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 690.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,023 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $17.57 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.57.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $59.26 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $68.37.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $73.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $79.5.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $25.12 and $32.57, with an estimated average price of $28.13.Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $63.81.
