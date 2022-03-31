Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nationwide Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2022Q1, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 346,000 shares, 27.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 478,000 shares, 25.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,996,660 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 931.01%
  4. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 201,000 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio.
  5. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 655,766 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.46 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $137.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 931.01%. The purchase prices were between $92.11 and $106.34, with an estimated average price of $99.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 1,996,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nationwide Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nationwide Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles