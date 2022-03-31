Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: GDX, TLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2022Q1, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 346,000 shares, 27.39% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 478,000 shares, 25.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,996,660 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 931.01% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 201,000 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 655,766 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.46 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $137.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 931.01%. The purchase prices were between $92.11 and $106.34, with an estimated average price of $99.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 1,996,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.